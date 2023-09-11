Man brandishes knife during vehicle break-ins in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect following a report of attempted vehicle break-ins in the north end of Peterborough early Monday.

Peterborough Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., a man was reported to be attempting to enter vehicles in the area of Flitton Avenue and Whetstone Lane.

Police say a victim reported that when they confronted the individual, the suspected brandished a knife before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, standing about five feet 11 inches and weighing over 200 pounds. He had a thick, dark goatee and beard and was wearing black shorts and a grey hoodie.

Officers used a drone to search for the suspect but didn’t find him.

Anyone with information can contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.