Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man brandishes knife during vehicle break-ins in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 10:49 am
Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect who reportedly brandished a knife at a victim when confronted about attempting to enter vehicles on Sept. 11, 2023.
Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect who reportedly brandished a knife at a victim when confronted about attempting to enter vehicles on Sept. 11, 2023. File / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for a suspect following a report of attempted vehicle break-ins in the north end of Peterborough early Monday.

Peterborough Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., a man was reported to be attempting to enter vehicles in the area of Flitton Avenue and Whetstone Lane.

Police say a victim reported that when they confronted the individual, the suspected brandished a knife before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, standing about five feet 11 inches and weighing over 200 pounds. He had a thick, dark goatee and beard and was wearing black shorts and a grey hoodie.

Officers used a drone to search for the suspect but didn’t find him.

Anyone with information can contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. bear breaks into vehicle and drinks 69 cans of pop'
B.C. bear breaks into vehicle and drinks 69 cans of pop
Related News
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeVehicle Break-inPeterborough north endvehicle break and enter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices