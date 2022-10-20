Menu

Crime

1 arrested, 1 sought following vehicle break-in: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 12:33 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested one man following a vehicle break-in early Oct. 20, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing charges following a vehicle break-in that in Peterborough early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers responded to residents’ calls of suspicious activity in the area of McDonnel and Stewart streets. Officers noticed two men taking items from a vehicle with a smashed window.

Police arrested one man while the other fled. Police Service Dog Gryphon searched the area but was not able to locate the suspect.

Read more: Peterborough police investigate string of vehicle break-ins

The first suspect, a 37-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes man, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Catalytic converter thefts a concern for Peterborough police
