2 suspects arrested after two Durham cruisers struck by stolen vehicle: police

Durham Regional Police say two men are in custody after two cruisers were struck in Oshawa by an allegedly stolen vehicle on Sunday.
Investigators said the collision involving the police cruisers happened on Ritson Road and Dean Avenue.
Two officers sustained minor injuries.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen from the Whitby area earlier on Sunday and had been involved in multiple collisions, police said.
Two men were arrested.
It is not clear how exactly the collision involving police occurred.
