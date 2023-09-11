Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 suspects arrested after two Durham cruisers struck by stolen vehicle: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 9:35 am
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Durham Regional Police say two men are in custody after two cruisers were struck in Oshawa by an allegedly stolen vehicle on Sunday.

Investigators said the collision involving the police cruisers happened on Ritson Road and Dean Avenue.

Two officers sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from the Whitby area earlier on Sunday and had been involved in multiple collisions, police said.

Two men were arrested.

It is not clear how exactly the collision involving police occurred.

