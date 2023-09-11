1 arrested after traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Peterborough: police

A Durham Region man faces multiple charges after police seized drugs during a traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday.

Peterborough Police said around 3 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle with a licence plate that had been reported stolen. The officer followed the vehicle for a short distance before stopping it in the area of Bethune and Hunter streets. The driver, who police determined was currently prohibited from driving, was taken into custody.

Police say the searched the vehicle and seized:

168.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine

32.4 grams of cocaine

75.6 grams of crack cocaine

20.4 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)

146.5 grams of fentanyl

drug paraphernalia

more than $5,600 in cash

A 46-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., was charged with four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of operation while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failing to comply with an undertaking to not occupy by a driver’ seat and not to be in the City of Peterborough unless to go to court or speak with legal counsel.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Highway Traffic Act, he was additionally charged with two counts of driving while under suspension, operating an unsafe vehicle, failure to wear a proper helmet on a motor-assisted bicycle, driving a commercial vehicle with an improper licence, being a Class G1 licence holder driving at an unlawful hour, failing to surrender a permit and have an insurance card, and using an unauthorized licence plate.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday.