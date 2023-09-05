2 Peterborough residents arrested after Cobourg police seize drugs during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough, Ont., residents face charges after drugs were seized during a traffic stop by police in Cobourg, Ont., on the weekend.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 2:55 a.m. on Saturday, police on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on John Street.

Officers located drugs in plain view in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of approximately 28 grams of fentanyl, a switch-blade, drug paraphernalia, cellphones and $2,360 in cash.

Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

John Foote, 60, and Jessica Needham, 36, both of Peterborough, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device and possession of property obtained by crime.

They were released on undertakings and have a future court date in Cobourg.