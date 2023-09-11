Menu

Canada

Military plane heading to India to pick up stranded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 7:46 am
Click to play video: 'G20 summit: Trudeau stuck in New Delhi after plane suffers another technical issue'
G20 summit: Trudeau stuck in New Delhi after plane suffers another technical issue
WATCH - G20 summit: Trudeau stuck in New Delhi after plane suffers another technical issue
A military plane is on its way to Delhi to pick up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after his plane broke down Sunday, leaving the Canadian delegation stranded in India.

It’s adding another complication to an already rocky trip to the country.

A spokesperson with the Department of National Defence told Global News in an email Monday that a problem with a component was discovered with the prime minister’s Royal Canadian Air Force CC-150 Polaris. That part must be replaced before the plane is able to fly again, they said.

Click to play video: 'G20 Summit: Trudeau reaffirms importance of Rule of Law, calls for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine'
G20 Summit: Trudeau reaffirms importance of Rule of Law, calls for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

Trudeau was planning to return home after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi.

“Currently CFC002 is on route. We are working towards a departure tomorrow morning, but recognize the situation is fluid,” said Mohammad Hussain, press secretary to the prime minister, on Monday.

The aircraft departed from CFB Trenton on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'G20 statement backs Ukraine but softens tone on Russia'
G20 statement backs Ukraine but softens tone on Russia

This is the latest issue with the 1980s-era aircraft, which has had a host of mechanical problems over the years.

“Right now you’re seeing that one of the most precious resources our political leaders have is time. They just bluntly don’t have the time to waste waiting for the plane to get sorted out,” said Dave Perry from the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, a Calgary-based think-tank.

The defence spokesperson said replacement planes arrived in Ottawa on Aug. 31, but they were not ready in time for the G20 summit. They’re expected to be in service this fall.

Click to play video: 'G20 summit: What to expect for Trudeau-Modi discussions in New Delhi'
G20 summit: What to expect for Trudeau-Modi discussions in New Delhi

They need to be modified to increase capabilities and crews are still undergoing training. Perry said the fleet should have been ordered a decade ago.

“The governments, plural, waited too long to move,” he said.

The replacement planes are expected to be in service by fall.

The extended stay in India caps off a tense visit to Delhi by Trudeau.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau suggests he could raise issue of foreign interference with India’s Modi'
Trudeau suggests he could raise issue of foreign interference with India’s Modi

His relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often described as strained, stemming from the Sikh separatist movement in Canada and Trudeau’s support for a farmers protest against the Indian government.

During the G20 summit, Trudeau’s interactions with Modi appeared tense, including a curt handshake.

Trudeau also did not attend some events including a dinner gala hosted by Modi.

Click to play video: 'G20 summit was designed to be a place where ‘difficult and frank’ conversations happen: Trudeau'
G20 summit was designed to be a place where ‘difficult and frank’ conversations happen: Trudeau

The two leaders had a brief sit-down during the last day of the summit.

When asked by reporters, Trudeau acknowledged he brought up the issue of foreign election interference by India in Canadian democracy.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Indian government said Modi raised “anti-activities of extremist elements in Canada.”

