4 garages and 3 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire

Four garages and three homes suffered damage from a fire in southeast Calgary, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Calgary Fire said that three of the garages are total losses while the three homes and the other garage only suffered siding damage.

View image in full screen

A fire on the 200 Block of Prestwick Heights S.E. was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Calgary Fire said.

Calgary Fire said it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Everyone in the homes was evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Calgary Fire is still investigating the cause and calculating the total damage.