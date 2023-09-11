Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

4 garages and 3 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 7:28 am
Four garages and three homes suffered damage from a fire in southeast Calgary early Monday. View image in full screen
Four garages and three homes suffered damage from a fire in southeast Calgary early Monday. Global News
Four garages and three homes suffered damage from a fire in southeast Calgary, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Calgary Fire said that three of the garages are total losses while the three homes and the other garage only suffered siding damage.

Four garages and three homes suffered damage from a fire in southeast Calgary, the Calgary Fire Department said. View image in full screen
Four garages and three homes suffered damage from a fire in southeast Calgary, the Calgary Fire Department said. Global News
A fire on the 200 Block of Prestwick Heights S.E. was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Calgary Fire said.

Calgary Fire said it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Everyone in the homes was evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Calgary Fire is still investigating the cause and calculating the total damage.

