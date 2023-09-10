Moroccan Society of Alberta supporting victims of deadly earthquake

The impact of the devastating earthquake in Morocco is being felt in Edmonton. Many members of the capital city’s Moroccan community have family and friends in the country and are doing their best to support them in this time of need.

Hundreds were injured and more than 2,000 thousand people have died in the largest earthquake to hit the country in over a century.

Edmonton’s Moroccan community has been watching the quake closely, including Driss Elalmi whose sister is in the African country.

“She was saying that we have an earthquake and we don’t know what’s going on. Then she hung up right away so I didn’t know what’s going on,” said Elalmi, board director of the Moroccan Society of Alberta.

Elalmi’s sister and her family were able to make it to safety, but says seeing the devastation from across the globe is one of the most difficult parts.

Story continues below advertisement

“We watch the media, we see that everybody’s outside in he streets and all the houses are empty but we still don’t know what’s going on,” he said.

2:03 Powerful Morocco earthquake spreads disbelief as death toll rises

The Moroccan Society of Alberta opened on Sunday for anyone who wanted to show solidarity for the victims and their families.

“A lot of folks are still waiting for help. Still cut off contact we don’t even know if they’re alive or not, but there’s also a lot of pride in seeing how Moroccans are taking care of each other,” said Mina Elmadi.

The society was collecting donations to support the victims of the rare earthquake. Many people who came to the event say they want to help as they know the recovery process will be long.

“The towns on top of the mountains, the roads were washed out and it’s hard for the people to give them help,” said Abdo Assadaray.

Story continues below advertisement

5:40 Canadian government responds to Morocco earthquake

The president and two other board members of the society are currently in Morocco and will be helping those impacted, but say they hope to do more than send money.

“People in need in Morocco who were impacted by this earthquake, they gonna need help in the future especially when their houses are like gone,” said Elalmi.

The society is collecting donations in person and will be posting more information on their social media pages about how people can support the victims.