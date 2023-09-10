SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Recipe: BC Apple, Cranberry, Hazelnut and Barley ‘Overnight Oats’ with BC Milk and Yogurt and Honey

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 8:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Apple, Cranberry, Hazelnut and Barley Overnight Oats'
Cooking Together: Apple, Cranberry, Hazelnut and Barley Overnight Oats
Chef Ned Bell shows how to make an easy and healthy breakfast that uses lots of local ingredients.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chef and Buy BC Ambassador Ned Bell shows how to make an easy and healthy breakfast that uses lots of local ingredients.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups pearl barley
  • 2 cups oats
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 1 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 cup full fat yogurt
  • ½ cup honey
  • ½ cup apple juice
  • 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cups + 1 cup apples (peeled and sliced ¼ inch)
  • ½ cup dried BC cranberries
  • 1 cups hazelnuts, toasted until golden brown

Prep this recipe the night before: BC Apple and Cranberry Preserve

In a small pot simmer 2 cups of apples, the apple juice, vinegar and the honey together until the apples are tender, remove from the heat and add the other cup of raw sliced apples and the cranberries. Let the mixture cool and set aside.

Method:

  1. cook the barley in a pot of simmering water until the barley is tender, strain and cool the barley
  2. combine the barley, oats, milk and salt in a container, ‘soak’ overnight
  3. the following morning, build your bowl or cups with the overnight oats/barley mixture, garnish with a spoon full of BC dairy yogurt, fresh BC apple and cranberry preserve, toasted BC hazelnuts and a heaping spoon of BC honey!
  4. Enjoy!

You can swap out the apple preserve for any other local BC fruit, maple would also be delicious instead of honey and certainly any nut would work as well.

Advertisement
More on BC
Global BC recipesGlobal BC Morning ShowOvernight Oatsmorning show recipechef ned bell global bc morningglobal bc breakfast morningglobl bc recipe
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices