Recipe: BC Apple, Cranberry, Hazelnut and Barley ‘Overnight Oats’ with BC Milk and Yogurt and Honey

Chef and Buy BC Ambassador Ned Bell shows how to make an easy and healthy breakfast that uses lots of local ingredients.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups pearl barley
- 2 cups oats
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup full fat yogurt
- ½ cup honey
- ½ cup apple juice
- 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 cups + 1 cup apples (peeled and sliced ¼ inch)
- ½ cup dried BC cranberries
- 1 cups hazelnuts, toasted until golden brown
Prep this recipe the night before: BC Apple and Cranberry Preserve
In a small pot simmer 2 cups of apples, the apple juice, vinegar and the honey together until the apples are tender, remove from the heat and add the other cup of raw sliced apples and the cranberries. Let the mixture cool and set aside.
Method:
- cook the barley in a pot of simmering water until the barley is tender, strain and cool the barley
- combine the barley, oats, milk and salt in a container, ‘soak’ overnight
- the following morning, build your bowl or cups with the overnight oats/barley mixture, garnish with a spoon full of BC dairy yogurt, fresh BC apple and cranberry preserve, toasted BC hazelnuts and a heaping spoon of BC honey!
- Enjoy!
You can swap out the apple preserve for any other local BC fruit, maple would also be delicious instead of honey and certainly any nut would work as well.
