Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands afoot at Queen City Marathon

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 7:45 pm
Runners line up and the Queen City Marathon on Sept. 10. View image in full screen
Runners line up and the Queen City Marathon on Sept. 10. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For another year in a row, the Queen City marathon kicked off on Sunday.

4,500 runners took to the street of Regina, in mid-20s degree weather and some mildly smoky conditions.

Race director Shawn Wiemer said that tough conditions are what bring out the most dedicated runners.

“Heat is going to bring some disadvantages. A lot of that comes down to how you trained and what you did out there on the course. Adversity is part of the running and I think that’s something runners really like about it, regardless if its negative 40 or plus 40,” he said.

Samantha Parsons and Bob Neufeld were two of the many runners in the race.

Trending Now

“I’ve done this 23 years in a row,” Neufeld said.  “It gets harder and harder every year. It’s all mental,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The two encouraged those who run to keep pushing their limits and others to give it a try.

“If I can do it, anyone can do it,” Parsons said.

More on Canada
CharityHeatRunningMarathonQueen CityQueen City MarathonRegina marathon

Sponsored content

AdChoices