Sports

Former Jets captain Andrew Ladd announces retirement

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 3:11 pm
NHL training camps are now less than two weeks away, but a former Winnipeg Jets captain has decided to call it quits.

Forward Andrew Ladd announced his retirement on social media on Sunday at the age of 37 after an injury kept him out all last season.

Ladd won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks before being named the first captain of the Jets 2.0, after their move from Atlanta.

In making the announcement, Ladd briefly mentioned his time in Winnipeg.

“The fans who are the fuel of the game and created so many amazing moment(s),” Ladd said in a statement. “Like the first game back in the Peg, the anthem at the madhouse, and standing for an entire Game 7 in Carolina. Your energy and passion created those moment(s).”

He suited up for over a thousand NHL games with six different teams. He played 17 NHL seasons, including five as the Jets captain. He helped the Jets to their first ever playoff berth in 2015 before getting traded to Chicago the following season.

Trending Now

Ladd also played for the Atlanta Thrashers and New York Islanders before playing his final season with the Arizona Coyotes.

