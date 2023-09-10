Menu

Crime

Two charged in relation to southeast Calgary stabbing

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 2:48 pm
Undated photo of Danillo Canales Glenn, the victim of a fatal Sept. 5 stabbing in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Copperfield. View image in full screen
Undated photo of Danillo Canales Glenn, the victim of a fatal Sept. 5 stabbing in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Copperfield. Obtained by Global News
Calgary police have charged two people in relation to a stabbing in the southeast neighbourhood of Copperfield.

According to the Calgary police, the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at an athletic park in a southeast community.

The incident happened at the outdoor rink and basketball court beside the Copperfield-Mahogany Community Centre and across from Copperfield School, police said.

The person was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre where they later succumbed to their injuries, police said.

In a release on Wednesday afternoon, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn.

Police said Glenn and two friends were at the basketball court when two unknown individuals approached them. A “brief altercation” happened between the two parties which resulted in Glenn being sprayed with bear spray and stabbed by the two unknown individuals.

On Sunday, police said they arrested a 16-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man in relation to the stabbing.

The identities of the 16-year-old youth cannot be released due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police also said they will not release the identity of the 18-year-old man to protect the youth’s identity under these provisions.

The youth and the man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 11.

