Two charged in relation to southeast Calgary stabbing

Calgary police have charged two people in relation to a stabbing in the southeast neighbourhood of Copperfield.
According to the Calgary police, the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at an athletic park in a southeast community.
The incident happened at the outdoor rink and basketball court beside the Copperfield-Mahogany Community Centre and across from Copperfield School, police said.
The person was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre where they later succumbed to their injuries, police said.
In a release on Wednesday afternoon, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn.
Police said Glenn and two friends were at the basketball court when two unknown individuals approached them. A “brief altercation” happened between the two parties which resulted in Glenn being sprayed with bear spray and stabbed by the two unknown individuals.
On Sunday, police said they arrested a 16-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man in relation to the stabbing.
The identities of the 16-year-old youth cannot be released due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police also said they will not release the identity of the 18-year-old man to protect the youth’s identity under these provisions.
The youth and the man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 11.
