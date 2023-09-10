Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating 19-year-old’s death in Niagara Falls

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 3:33 pm
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation following the death of a 19-year-old man in Niagara Falls Saturday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that Niagara Parks Police officers we’re searching for a man in distress around 7 p.m.

Officers located the man in the River Road and Hiram Street area.

The SIU preliminary report says the the man then jumped over the barrier and fell into the Niagara gorge. His body was later found by officers.

Trending Now

Anyone who has information about the investigation, or video or photos of the incident, is urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

 

More on Crime
CrimeSIUSpecial Investigations UnitNiagara FallsRiver RoadNiagara parks policehiram street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices