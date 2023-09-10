SIU investigating 19-year-old’s death in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation following the death of a 19-year-old man in Niagara Falls Saturday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that Niagara Parks Police officers we’re searching for a man in distress around 7 p.m.

Officers located the man in the River Road and Hiram Street area.

The SIU preliminary report says the the man then jumped over the barrier and fell into the Niagara gorge. His body was later found by officers.

Anyone who has information about the investigation, or video or photos of the incident, is urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php