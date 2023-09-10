Investigation involving Major Crime Unit underway following shooting in Smithers

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation involving the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and the Smithers RCMP is underway following a shooting in the quiet B.C. community.

On Friday, Smithers RCMP were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Highway 16, after receiving reports that shots were fired outside a residence. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, life threating injuries.

Police remain tight-lipped about the incident to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“Investigators believe this incident was targeted,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “We’re reassuring the public that we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”

North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, and is urging anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact the Smithers RCMP Detachment at (250) 847-3233.