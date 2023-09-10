Man wanted for punching two people in the face at Castle Frank Station

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted for punching two people in the face at Castle Frank Subway Station.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of an assault at the TTC station.

A man and a woman were waiting for a train on the eastbound platform of Castle Frank Station. An altercation between the two took place as they were boarding the train, police say.

Officers allege the man punched the woman in the face, knocking her unconscious.

In an attempt to stop the attack, another man who was already on the train intervened and was also punched in the face by the same suspect, investigators say.

The suspect then fled to ground level through the subway station.

Story continues below advertisement

Man wanted for assault at Castle Frank Subway Station. Toronto police / handout

Police describe the suspect as around 55 to 60-years-old with a large build, short dark hair and a grey mustache. The man was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, a camo coloured baseball cap, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.