London, Ont.’s Grand Theatre names new artistic director

Send this page to someone via email

After an international search, London’s Grand Theatre has named Rachel Peake as the theatre’s next artistic director.

She replaces Dennis Garnhum, who served in the role for the past seven seasons and announced his resignation in January.

“From a substantial pool of strong candidates from all corners of the globe, Rachel stood out as a creative, inclusive, collaborative leader, with an undisputable track record as a director, dramaturge, and creator of new work,” said George Kerhoulas, president of the Grand Theatre’s board of directors.

“The search committee, consisting of a diverse assemblage of Grand Theatre stakeholders, community advocates, and representatives from the culture sector, hold great confidence that Rachel will build upon the successes and legacies of her predecessors while making an indelible mark on the Grand Theatre’s next chapter.”

Peake, originally from Saskatchewan, has worked with the Arts Club Theatre Company in Vancouver, one of the largest urban theatre companies in Canada, along with both the Calgary and Vancouver Opera.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being the Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre is a dream job,” Peake said in a statement.

“I am excited to bring my family to London, to settle in, explore, and get to know this amazing community. We are living in challenging times, and I look forward to facing those challenges with energy, vision, and in partnership with the incredible team at the Grand.”

Peake will be stepping into the role on Oct. 2.