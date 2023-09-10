Menu

Crime

Woman dies after stabbing near Seaton Street in Toronto

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 10:52 am
Police tape in front of a crime scene. View image in full screen
Toronto police have not released the name of the woman who died in the Saturday stabbing. The homicide unit is investigating. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Arlyn McAdorey
A woman died Saturday afternoon following a stabbing near Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane.

Around 4:40 p.m. police responded to an unknown trouble call in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from serious stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident” said Inspector Suzanne Redman, adding  “we have no indication that there’s any threat to public safety at this time.”

Investigators could not say whether anyone involved in the stabbing was previously known to police.

The identity of the victim has not been released, nor has any description of a suspect.

Police say that the homicide unit has been notified and is investigating.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoHomicideStabbingCabbagetownSeaton StreetCallaghan Lane
