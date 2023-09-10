Woman dies after stabbing in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died following a stabbing in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m. police responded to an unknown trouble call in the area of Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from serious stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident” said Inspector Suzanne Redman, adding “we have no indication that there’s any threat to public safety at this time.”

Investigators could not say whether anyone involved in the stabbing was previously known to police.

The identity of the victim has not been released, nor has any description of a suspect.

Police say that the homicide unit has been notified and is investigating.