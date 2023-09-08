Edmonton Elks Labour Day Classic rematch to include Taylor Swift concert ticket giveaway

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks are taking on the Calgary Stampeders this weekend in a Labour Day Classic rematch.

The bad blood between the rivals may not be the only reason why Commonwealth Stadium will be packed, though. There will also be a chance to win tickets to see one of the hottest acts in music.

The Elks are looking to bounce back after their loss to the Stampeders on Monday, and there may not be a blank space in the stands when they play Saturday.

“The Labour Day rematch is always big, but this added a little bit of spark and a little bit of excitement for some people who might not necessarily come to a football game,” said Evan Daum, marketing and communications director for the Edmonton Elks.

That extra spark? The chance to win tickets to one of the world’s most popular artists, Taylor Swift, in Paris, France.

Elks fans will get the chance to win Taylor Swift tickets at Saturday's game. Edmonton Elks

“To give the opportunity to go and see that concert live is something that is exciting for a lot of people, and we’re just sharing in that excitement,” Daum said.

Saturday’s game has garnered a lot of attention from Swifties including Natalie Sutton, who had a cruel summer when she missed out on tickets.

“It’s been a struggle just looking at the prices in different places in America. It’s impossible to get tickets that are affordable and to even get tickets in general,” Sutton said.

Swifties are hoping their wildest dreams can come true, and many of the fans who will be in attendance Saturday don’t typically watch the green and gold.

“That’s the only reason why I’m going to the Elks game is because maybe, just maybe, it will get me a chance to win some tickets and to even go in Paris,” said Sutton.

The Elks will also be selling Eras tour-themed T-shirts on game day and are expecting more than 30,000 people at the stadium.

The team hopes if they show everyone a good time, some new fans might come back.

“This will be a very good crowd for us. It’ll be right up there and we’re hoping bigger than our home opener back in June. Right now it’s trending that it’ll be the biggest crowd of the season for us,” said Daum.

If you’re hoping to win the tickets, you have to get to the game on time and be inside before kickoff at 5 p.m.

Four ticket holders will be randomly selected during the first quarter to compete at halftime, but Daum couldn’t give too much away about the contest.

“The only thing I can say is that it’ll be Paris-themed. That’s where the concert is, it’ll be a Paris angle to the contest.”