Officials probing death of inmate at Victoria-area prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 6:13 pm
William Head Institution is shown through a security fence in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2008. The Correctional Service of Canada says an inmate serving a sentence for second-degree murder has died at the Victoria-area William Head Institution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Lam. View image in full screen
The Correctional Service of Canada says an inmate serving a sentence for second-degree murder has died at the Victoria-area William Head Institution.

A statement Friday says inmate Richard Paul Preston died on Saturday while in custody at the minimum-security federal institution.

The Correctional Service statement does not provide details on the cause of death, but says Preston’s next of kin have been notified as have the police and coroner.

The statement says Preston was serving a sentence for second-degree murder, which commenced on April 28, 1994.

The Correctional Service statement says it will review the circumstances surrounding Preston’s death.

It says William Head is a minimum-security institution that consists of about 35 hectares of federal land located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island about 30 kilometres southwest of Victoria.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

