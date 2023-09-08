Menu

Crime

Vancouver police officer charged in collision with DTES pedestrian caught on camera

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 4:58 pm
The Independent Investigations Office is looking into a crash involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian early Tuesday morning on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside – Sep 22, 2022
A Vancouver police officer has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act in relation to a collision with a pedestrian in the city’s Downtown Eastside last September.

The collision, which was captured on video, happened around 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2022, in the 100-block of Hastings Street.

In the video, a Vancouver police cruiser can be seen driving eastbound when it strikes a man standing hunched over in the middle of the road.

The police vehicle does not appear to have lights or sirens activated at the time of the collision.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said the crash left the pedestrian with serious injuries.

In July, the civilian police watchdog sent a report to Crown prosecutors opening the door for potential charges.

On Friday, the BC Prosecution Service said Const. Jack Zhao had been charged with driving without due care and attention “to avoid colliding with a pedestrian.”

Vancouver police said Zhao continues to be a serving member of the Vancouver Police Department, and that it had no comment beyond that it respects the independent jurisdiction of the Crown and the courts.

Zhao is due to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on Sept. 28 to face the charge.

