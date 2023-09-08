Saskatoon police locate Melissa Bear homicide suspect

Saskatoon police say they have located 33-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell, the suspect in the homicide of Melissa Bear.
He was arrested on Thursday after a chase on foot by police and charged with second-degree murder and other outstanding, unrelated charges, police say.
Melissa Bear, 33, was found injured outside a Saskatoon residence on Aug. 29.
She died shortly after in the hospital.
The police asked the public for help finding Bluebell on Tuesday.
He will appear in Saskatoon court on Monday.
