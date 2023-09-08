N.S. international students call for housing support after minister says it’s their responsibility

Send this page to someone via email

Recent comments by Nova Scotia’s advanced education minister are not sitting well with international students.

On Thursday, Advanced Eduction Minister Brian Wong said it’s the responsibility of international students to find housing before stepping onto a plane.

“I would always ask students and their families to do your due diligence to make sure wherever you’re going,” he said.

“Once you find that educational institution that gives you what you want, you make sure there is also appropriate housing and any other things you may need.”

But the international students say the provincial government should be doing more to help students find affordable places to live amid the housing crunch.

International students say they are doing their “due diligence” before arriving in Nova Scotia for school. They said Wong’s comments are out of touch with the many barriers they face.

A group of Dalhousie students who were on campus on Friday said it has been tough trying to find housing after making the move from India.

“We did our research, our parents also did our research,” one student said. “We’ve been doing it for three months, but we have got no answer, mostly they are not giving to students. And when we tell them we’re international students it’s rejected instantly.”

The students said prices are too steep and there isn’t enough housing.

“For what I pay, I really think I should be getting more — the facilities, the amenities, and stuff like that,” said first-year Dalhousie student Abhishek Panicker. He has secured a place in residence this year but said he’s worried for his peers.

He wants to see the government do more to help.

“There are people who would require help as international students. They charge a lot more than the ones residing here,” Panicker said. “I hope they reduce that a little bit. It’s going to put a burden on a family for the future.”

First-year Dalhousie student Abhishek Panicker.

“I really think it should be the government’s responsibility because we also pay for everything including the education fee, and we also pay international student fees. We contribute to the community,” added Dalhousie student Noppadol Theerakul.

The minister also said this week that international students must be wary of recruiters.

“There’s no doubt there are recruiters out there that may be doing unscrupulous things and that is really unfortunate,” Wong said. “However, for example, Cape Breton University has been training their recruiters to ensure the proper and honest information is given to students.”

Wong did not give any timeline for the rollout of the province’s student housing strategy, which was supposed to be released last spring.

It’s aimed at helping students find safe and affordable places to call home.

In a statement, Dalhousie spokesperson Lindsay Dowling-Savelle said the university is also focused on ensuring students receive the right details before making the transition to post-secondary education.

“We prioritize transparency and student welfare by providing accurate and up-to-date information about academic programs, admission requirements, important dates, and deadlines, but also essential aspects of student life, like securing housing arrangements and getting to know their new communities and living expenses,” she said.

She added Dalhousie offers guaranteed residence accommodation to students coming directly from high school within a certain timeline.

“Students deciding about post-secondary options should ideally consider several factors, including an institution’s profile, academic programs, location, cost, and ability to fulfill their academic and social goals,” Dowling-Savelle said. “To navigate this process effectively, students are encouraged to engage with official institutional websites and publications to do their foundational research.”

Saint Mary’s University declined a request for an interview, saying it’s one of the busiest weeks of the year for the school.