Regina police searching for stolen wheelchair sports equipment

The Regina Police Service is asking the public to help locate stolen items including five sport wheelchairs.

According to a release, police learned of a break-in at a trailer belonging to the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association on Sept. 5.

“A staff member with the association noticed the trailer door was ajar and the latch and lock were broken,” police said. “Further inspection by the employee revealed multiple pieces of equipment were missing from inside the trailer.”

In addition to the wheelchairs, 12 rugby balls, 12 basketballs, 12 hockey sticks and two bags are also missing. All told, the items are valued in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Photo provided: Regina Police Service

“They are extremely specialized pieces of equipment for athletes with disabilities,” the release read.

The police service said the trailer was located in a parking lot in the 500 block of Park Street at the time of the break-in, which occurred sometime between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist police in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or submit an anonymous tip through Regina Crime Stoppers at https://www.reginacrimestoppers.ca/ or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).