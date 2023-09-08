Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Sherwood Park shooting that left nephew dead, injured wife

A Strathcona County man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting in Sherwood Park, Alta., that left his nephew dead and his wife injured.

Gamdur Brar had been charged with first-degree murder but was found guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder. He was also found not guilty on a separate charge of attempted murder, however, he was found guilty of discharging a firearm with intent to injure.

In written ruling released Friday, Justice Stephen D. Hillier noted that while he had “no doubt” that Brar intended to kill his nephew, “the Crown has not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused engaged in a planned and deliberate murder.”

Early in the morning on May 7, 2021, police said officers were called to a firearms incident on Baseline Road, between Highway 21 and Highcliff Road.

When emergency crews arrived, one person was found dead and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The person who died was Harmanjot Singh Battal, the 19-year-old nephew of Brar and his wife. Brar’s wife, Satvir Kaur Brar, was injured in the shooting.

Hillier’s ruling details what led up to the shooting. Satvir Kaur Brar left her family home the night before. The ruling indicates she was bothered by her husband’s drinking and her nephew was attempting to help her deal with the situation.

On the morning of the shooting, Gamdur Brar woke up and called RCMP when he noticed his wife was not at home. The RCMP searched for her and eventually found out where she was. Satvir Kaur Brar reportedly did not express concern for her safety when contacted by RCMP.

Later that morning, Satvir Kaur Brar was driving Battal’s car with Battal in the passenger seat.

Hillier’s ruling concludes Gamdur Brar pulled up to his nephew’s car and fired shots into it. Hillier explained in his ruling why he did not find Gamdur Brar guilty of attempted murder for shooting his wife, who was later taken to hospital.

“The shots fired into the Mitsubishi were reckless and predictably inured both occupants,” the judge wrote. “However, the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that that accused intended to kill … (his wife and nephew) when he fired into the vehicle.”

Gamdur Brar is scheduled to attend a sentencing hearing on Nov. 10, at which time victim impact statements are to be read.

–With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News