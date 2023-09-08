SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba New Democrats promise new family medical centres if elected Oct. 3

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 11:47 am
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Manitoba New Democrats are promising to open four new family medical centres in Winnipeg and one in Brandon if they win the Oct. 3 provincial election.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the plan would help address a shortage of family doctors and reduce the strain on hospital emergency departments.

Kinew is also promising money to help existing clinics expand to offer a range of medical services, including family doctors, mental health workers, social workers and pharmacists.

The promise was endorsed by family doctor Will Ring, who says the team-based model can meet the complex health needs of patients in one place.

Kinew has already promised a $500-million recruitment strategy to hire 250 health-care providers for medical clinics and doctors’ offices across the province.

The campaign pledge is the latest in a series of health-related promises from the NDP, including a plan to reopen three hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg that were downgraded by the Progressive Conservative government.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba election update – Sept 7'
Manitoba election update – Sept 7
© 2023 The Canadian Press

