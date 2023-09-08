Menu

Crime

Lawn ornament causes $1,500 in damages to a Guelph home

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 8, 2023 10:04 am
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
One Guelph teen reportedly got taught an expensive lesson after a prank went wrong.

Guelph police said they were called to a home near Kortright Road around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said four teenagers were riding their bikes when one of them stopped, picked up a lawn ornament, and threw it at a house.

They said the ornament broke a window, causing about $1,500 in damages.

After identifying the boy, officers spoke to him in front of his parents.

Police said no criminal charges will be laid but the 16-year-old will have to pay for the damage and complete a diversion program.

