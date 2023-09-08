Scavenger hunt connects Trent University students with Peterborough

Trent University students now have the chance to not only win some great prizes, but also explore the city of Peterborough, Ont.

“We know that coming back to school can be a bit daunting and we wanted them to feel at home as quickly as possible,” said Alison Scholl, Trent University community relations manager.

“We thought this would be a great way to win great prizes and find hidden gems on campus and downtown.”

The event was developed in partnership with Trent University, the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area, and Peterborough and the Kawarthas Tourism, and aims to encourage new and returning students to explore the region.

Scholl said the scavenger hunt is run through the “Goosechase” app and features tasks like taking public transit, snapping photos at local landmarks and businesses or answering trivia questions about the area.

“So, students download the app and then discover new places to go, new locations on campus and downtown to really get to know Peterborough,” she said, adding students play a pivotal role in the local economy.

Recent Trent University graduate, MK Millard, said it is important for new students to go off campus and check out the city.

“Being a student at Trent, I was new to Peterborough. So, it is so important to know where you’re learning and where you’re living,” they said.

“So, Explore the Boro is a way for me to get acquainted with the city so I am out and about doing the missions doing the different challenges and getting to explore shops and locations that maybe I wouldn’t have gone to otherwise.”

Gift cards totalling $2,500 and Trent swag is up for grabs, but Millard said that even if you don’t win, you won’t be empty-handed.

“Community is so important for our sense of well-being, connection and belonging,” they said.

“Being able to meet the folks that call this place home and being able to understand what Peterborough is about helps me be able to feel more a part of this city and feel more connected to the play that I am studying and will maybe call home in the future.”

Students have until Sept. 21 to complete the missions. For more information and scavenger hunt guidelines you can visit the Trent University website.