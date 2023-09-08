Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by van in Richmond Hill

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Friday.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Leslie Street and East Beaver Creek Road.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There is no word if the driver remained at the scene. Police said the vehicle involved was a van. Images from the scene show a white van within the police tape.

Leslie Street is closed between West Wilmot Street and 16th Avenue. Police are advising motorists to take alternate routes.

ROAD CLOSURE – Leslie Street is closed between West Wilmot St and 16th Avenue for an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Please take an alternate route this morning. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 8, 2023