One person in hospital after Brandon gas line explosion

A City of Brandon employee was taken to hospital Thursday night after a natural gas line exploded.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the Civic Services Complex at 900 Richmond Avenue East.
No other injuries were reported and the complex will be closed while an investigation takes place.
There will be minor disruptions to city services, but transit routes are expected to continue as scheduled.
