Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

One person in hospital after Brandon gas line explosion

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 11:49 pm
One person in hospital after Brandon gas line explosion - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A City of Brandon employee was taken to hospital Thursday night after a natural gas line exploded.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Civic Services Complex at 900 Richmond Avenue East.

No other injuries were reported and the complex will be closed while an investigation takes place.

Trending Now

There will be minor disruptions to city services, but transit routes are expected to continue as scheduled.

More on World

Sponsored content

AdChoices