Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alert rescinded for Anglemont

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 7:05 pm
Shuswap residents get first look at Bush Creek East Fire damage
WATCH: Shuswap residents getting a first look at the devastation from the Bush Creek East Wildfire. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
One of the evacuation alerts for the Bush Creek East wildfire was rescinded on Thursday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said the downgraded alert was for all properties in the unincorporated area of Anglemont.

The evacuation alert was originally issued on the afternoon of Aug. 26. The fire is currently estimated at 43,084 hectares and is classified as out of control, though it hasn’t had any growth since Aug. 31.

The news followed evacuation orders that were downgraded on Wednesday.

Now on evacuation alert are Lower East Adams Lake, Tsútswecw (Roderick Haig-Brown) Provincial Park, Scotch Creek and Lee Creek.

Federal government announces new funding for wildfire equipment in B.C., NWT
