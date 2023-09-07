Menu

Crime

Quebec man, 37, charged with arson in connection with forest fires in province’s north

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 5:49 pm
Quebec provincial police have arrested a man for allegedly starting a series of fires in northwest Quebec. A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020.on. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police have arrested a man for allegedly starting a series of fires in northwest Quebec. A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020.on. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police have arrested a man for arson in connection with numerous forest fires that burned earlier this summer in the province’s north.

Police say a 37-year-old man was scheduled to appear by video conference Thursday in a court in Roberval, Que., facing arson charges.

The man from Chibougamau, Que., was arrested by members of the provincial police’s major crimes unit.

Chibougamau Mayor Manon Cyr told Radio-Canada that the suspect allegedly started a series of small fires that were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Quebec had an unprecedented forest fire season this year, with almost 15,000 square kilometres burned.

Chibougamau’s 7,500 residents were temporarily forced from their homes because of the blazes and poor air conditions.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

