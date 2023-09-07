ASIRT seeks witnesses of Edmonton police shooting; releases photo of firearm seized

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is asking anyone who witnessed the fatal shooting of a man by Edmonton police outside an apartment fire on Sept. 1 to contact investigators.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 1, police were helping firefighters with traffic control at an apartment fire near 116th Avenue and 124th Street.

Police heard someone calling for help outside a home near 123rd Street and 116th Avenue, ASIRT said in a news release Thursday.

When officers got there, they found a man with a gun in the yard.

“The officers proceeded to the rear of this residence and encountered the man. A confrontation occurred, and one of the officers discharged their service weapon, striking the man,” ASIRT said.

After searching the scene, police found a firearm on the ground near the man, ASIRT added.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics tried to revive the man but the 30-year-old died.

ASIRT was called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The agency is trying to identify people who might have witnessed “aspects of the confrontation between the man and police.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has video is asked to call investigators at 780-644-1483.

View image in full screen Fire crews and police tend to a fire in north Edmonton Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Global News