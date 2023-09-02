Fatal police shooting in north Edmonton leads to investigation

One man is dead after a confrontation with police near the scene of an apartment fire in north Edmonton Friday night where crews were tending to a blaze.
Fire crews and police were on scene of the apartment complex fire near 116th Avenue and 124th Street when a local resident approached an officer saying there was a man with a firearm outside a nearby home.
Police checked out the residence, behind which they found a man with a “weapon.”
“A confrontation occurred and the officer discharged their firearm, striking the man,” said police in a news release Saturday.
Emergency measures were performed, however the man died of his injuries. No one else was injured.
Police said a firearm was found at the scene.
An investigation is now underway by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the Alberta police watchdog.
