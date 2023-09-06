One person taken to hospital after Charleswood apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

An apartment fire in Charleswood is under investigation after one person was taken to hospital.

Crews responded to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, after reports of a fire at the eight-storey apartment building on Hendon Avenue.

Damage was mostly contained to one suite.

Many of the residents were able to leave on their own, while some were assisted by firefighters. Paramedics assessed five people on scene, with one of them taken to hospital in stable condition.