Fire

Close to $500K in damage after fire in two homes on Hamilton’s west side

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 11:04 pm
Firefighters battle a multiple-alarm blaze on Lochearne Street in Hamilton on Sept. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle a multiple-alarm blaze on Lochearne Street in Hamilton on Sept. 6, 2023. @HamiltonFireDep / X
Two homes were damaged in a multiple-alarm fire on Hamilton’s west side late Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters believe the blaze began as an attic fire in a middle unit across a row of single-story houses on Lochearne Street near Breadalbane.

“Due to concern that the fire had extended into the other units, the alarm was then upgraded, bringing additional resources,” fire chief Dave Cunliffe explained.

Crews were able to bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes amid hot and humid weather requiring the rotating multiple fire squads.

No one was home at the time of the incident and a cause has yet to be determined.

Total damage is estimated to be in the $400,000 to $500,000 range.

Click to play video: 'Firefighters from South Africa celebrate rain in fire-ravaged West Kelowna'
Firefighters from South Africa celebrate rain in fire-ravaged West Kelowna
