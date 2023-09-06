Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal shooting on Sanford Avenue

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 3:54 pm
Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle on March 27, 2023 during an update at central station on the homicide of Robert Barberstock. View image in full screen
Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle on March 27, 2023 during an update at central station on the homicide of Robert Barberstock. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two more Hamilton men are facing charges in connection with the late March shooting death of a 53-year-old inside his city centre residence.

Robert Barberstock was found dead in his Sanford Avenue residence near Acorn Street on March 24 just before 4 p.m., according to homicide detectives.

A Hamilton police spokesperson characterized the arrests as “significant” and said it is shedding more light on the matter, which included discovery of another man with a gunshot wound to his leg about a half hour after the Sanford incident.

Justin Barberstock, 33, has been charged with manslaughter, while Joseph McGrath, 32, is facing a robbery with a firearm charge.

Barberstock appeared at a bail hearing Wednesday and remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Police spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst would not confirm any family connection between the victim and one of the recent arrests, citing the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing homicide probe.

Story continues below advertisement

“So any familial connection to any of our investigations would never be articulated by our service,” Ernst said.

“We can confirm the charge and the name associated.”

The latest arrests now put the total number of accused in the occurrence at three with Luke Willems, 38, having been charged with first-degree murder in March.

Willems was the man with the leg injury, found by emergency services personnel at the Red Rose Motel located on Queenston Road the same afternoon as Barberstock’s death.

Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle previously said Robert Barberstock was known to police but did not reveal the nature of his dealings with authorities.

He also said Willems’ injury “did not occur at the motel” and although he’s facing charges, it’s not clear who shot him, according to Cattle.

Ernst said investigators believe there is one more outstanding suspect and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Related News
ShootingHamilton Policetargeted shootingHamilton ShootingRed Hill Valley ParkwayQueenston RoadSanford AvenueEastgate Squareacorn streetredwood courtluke willemsrobert barberstockshooting on queenstone road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices