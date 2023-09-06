Hamilton man charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal shooting on Sanford Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Two more Hamilton men are facing charges in connection with the late March shooting death of a 53-year-old inside his city centre residence.

Robert Barberstock was found dead in his Sanford Avenue residence near Acorn Street on March 24 just before 4 p.m., according to homicide detectives.

A Hamilton police spokesperson characterized the arrests as “significant” and said it is shedding more light on the matter, which included discovery of another man with a gunshot wound to his leg about a half hour after the Sanford incident.

Justin Barberstock, 33, has been charged with manslaughter, while Joseph McGrath, 32, is facing a robbery with a firearm charge.

Barberstock appeared at a bail hearing Wednesday and remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Police spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst would not confirm any family connection between the victim and one of the recent arrests, citing the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing homicide probe.

“So any familial connection to any of our investigations would never be articulated by our service,” Ernst said.

“We can confirm the charge and the name associated.”

The latest arrests now put the total number of accused in the occurrence at three with Luke Willems, 38, having been charged with first-degree murder in March.

Willems was the man with the leg injury, found by emergency services personnel at the Red Rose Motel located on Queenston Road the same afternoon as Barberstock’s death.

Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle previously said Robert Barberstock was known to police but did not reveal the nature of his dealings with authorities.

He also said Willems’ injury “did not occur at the motel” and although he’s facing charges, it’s not clear who shot him, according to Cattle.

Ernst said investigators believe there is one more outstanding suspect and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.