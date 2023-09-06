$200K in jewelry, cash, items stolen during Oshawa nighttime home invasion: police

See more sharing options

Around $200,000 worth of jewelry, cash and household items was stolen during a nighttime home invasion in Oshawa, Ont., during which the occupant of the home was handcuffed, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Raike Drive, which is in the area of Ritson Road North and Conlin Road East, after two unknown suspects forced their way into a home.

They were reportedly armed with a small black firearm and a Taser.

“The suspects handcuffed the occupant and stole approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry, cash, and household items,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police, including the K9 unit, searched the area but didn’t find the suspects.

They were described as males who were wearing black clothing and balaclavas.

Officers are now looking to speak to anyone with information on the suspects or anyone with video surveillance from the area.