1 man in life-threatening condition after downtown Calgary stabbing

One man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the incident happened in the 1800 block of 11 Avenue Southwest at around 3:41 p.m.

Two men were arguing over a bicycle in a back alley in the area when one was stabbed in the chest two times, the spokesperson told Global News.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said. The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Crime scene investigators are currently talking to witnesses and investigating the scene, the CPS spokesperson said.