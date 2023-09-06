Menu

Crime

1 man in life-threatening condition after downtown Calgary stabbing

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 7:45 pm
One man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
One man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
One man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the incident happened in the 1800 block of 11 Avenue Southwest at around 3:41 p.m.

Two men were arguing over a bicycle in a back alley in the area when one was stabbed in the chest two times, the spokesperson told Global News.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said. The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Crime scene investigators are currently talking to witnesses and investigating the scene, the CPS spokesperson said.

CrimePoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceStabbingCalgaryCalgary Stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

