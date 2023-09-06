Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Calgary circus performers create ‘really new and different’ time-travel show

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 7:00 pm
Members of Calgary's Le Cirque de la Nuit circus troupe rehearse for their new show "The Time Machinist.'. View image in full screen
Members of Calgary's Le Cirque de la Nuit circus troupe rehearse for their new show "The Time Machinist.'. Gil Tucker/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The new Cirque du Soleil show in Calgary might get some audience members yearning for that the classic escape – ‘running away to join the circus’.

For some people in the city, it’s a dream that’s come true pretty close to home.

Members of Le Cirque de la Nuit circus troupe are teaming up with Calgary-based Jupiter Theatre to create a new show called The Time Machinist.

“It’s about this inventor who creates a time machine,” explained director Andrew G. Cooper. “So he’s bringing specimens from different points in history to show them off to the audience.”

The show features scenes with dialogue, as well as a wide variety of circus feats.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s kind of a hybrid between circus and theatre, so it’s something really new and different,” Cooper said.

In one of the circus feats, performer Joey Vedres moves around the stage with a large balloon pulled over his head.

Trending Now

“Inside the balloon, I can’t see anything,” Vedres said. “It’s a very niche performance art – you’ll see it here and there, but I don’t believe that there are many people even in Canada doing it right now.”

The Time Machinist runs from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Grand Theatre in downtown Calgary.  Additional information is available at Cirque Nuit

The performers are hoping to get a bit of a boost from the Cirque du Soleil show Kooza, running in Calgary until Oct 8.

“Having a big show like Cirque come in is amazing,” Cooper said. “It just generates more interest and it gets more people interested in the local circus scene.”

 

More on Entertainment
The Grand TheatreCalgary Good NewsCalgary CircusCircus showJupiter TheatreCirque du SoleitLe Cirque del la NuitThe Time Machinist
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices