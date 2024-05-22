Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sued by model accusing him of sexual assault, drugging

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains disturbing details. Please read at your own discretion.

A new accuser has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs alleging the musician drugged and sexually assaulted her at his New York City recording studio in 2003.

Model Crystal McKinney filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in New York City’s federal court. She said she was 22 years old when she first met Combs, 12 years her senior, at a Men’s Fashion Week event in Manhattan, People magazine reported.

Combs, 54, has already been accused of a series of abuses from several different victims, with allegations including gang rape, sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse.

McKinney’s lawsuit is the seventh to name Combs in recent months.

She said she was introduced to Combs via a designer, who was not named in the lawsuit. At the Fashion Week event, the lawsuit says McKinney “felt little control over the events as she was directed what to do and put on display, for the others in attendance.”

Story continues below advertisement

McKinney said she sat across from Combs, who told her that she “was going to make it big one day” and that he had the industry connections to make it happen. She claimed Combs behaved in a “sexually suggestive manner” throughout the event. Combs and McKinney exchanged phone numbers.

McKinney alleged Combs invited her to his studio, where one of his associates gave her marijuana. McKinney said she later learned Combs had “laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

After smoking the joint and drinking alcohol, both of which the lawsuit alleges Combs pressured her to do, McKinney said she became severely intoxicated.

She alleged Combs led her to a bathroom where he forced her to perform oral sex.

After returning to the studio, McKinney said she lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi, where she realized she’d been assaulted.

Representatives for Combs have not commented publicly on the new lawsuit filed by McKinney.

In March, Combs’ Los Angeles home was raided by Homeland Security agents as part of a federal investigation for sex trafficking. He has not been formally charged with any crimes.

0:31 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ LA, Miami homes raided by U.S. federal agents following sex trafficking accusations

Last week, disturbing video emerged of the hip-hop mogul violently attacking singer and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

In November 2023, Ventura sued Combs for rape and sex trafficking allegedly spanning over a decade. Combs settled privately with Ventura, though his lawyers said the settlement was in no way an admission of guilt.

After the hotel video was released, Combs made a public apology, saying in a video he was “truly sorry,” and his actions were “inexcusable.” He claimed to have since sought therapy and entered rehab.

0:49 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs breaks silence, apologizes for 2016 security footage of assault

Before the apology, Combs had denied all allegations of misconduct and illegal behaviour, and had vowed to clear his name.

As well as sexual assault and drugging, McKinney claimed Combs “blackballed” her modelling career. She said she “blamed herself” for the assault and attempted suicide in 2004.

She is seeking unspecified damages for pain and suffering, in addition to punitive damages. She has asked for a jury trial.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit named Combs, as well as his companies Bad Boy Records and Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John Clothing and Universal Music Group.

Several women and one man have already filed sexual assault and harassment lawsuits against Combs. Of the seven lawsuits against Combs, only Ventura’s has been settled. One of the suits named Combs as a defendant but brought allegations of sexual assault against his son, Christian “King” Combs.

—

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.