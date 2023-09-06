RCMP say suspect stole gun from central Alberta store prior to shelter-in-place order being issued

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP revealed details on Wednesday about what led to police asking residents of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., to shelter in place earlier this week as they searched for an armed suspect in the community.

In a news release, the RCMP said they were called just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday about someone breaking into a gun cabinet at a Canadian Tire store and stealing a gun and ammunition.

“The suspect began pointing the firearm at employees before running out the door,” police said. “Once outside, the suspect was observed by responding officers running into a wooded area.”

A critical alert was issued for Rocky Mountain House via the Alberta Emergency Alert system as RCMP worked to track down the suspect.

“With the use of a drone, RCMP were able to locate the suspect who was taken into custody,” police said. “The firearm was later located in the wooded area with the assistance of an RCMP dog.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dwight Stanley Smith, a 51-year-old man from Rocky Mountain House, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, mischief, theft of a firearm and multiple other firearms offences.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Rocky Mountain House on Wednesday.