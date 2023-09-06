Store security thwarts robbery, has knife pulled on him: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

It was a dramatic scene at a business in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a store on Silvercreek Parkway North Tuesday afternoon about a robbery in progress.

Investigators say just before 4 p.m., a man was seen by a loss prevention officer leaving the store with clothing that he had tried on earlier and had not paid for.

The staff member followed the man outside and tried to stop him. That was when investigators say the man pulled out a 15-centimetre knife.

They say there was a struggle between the two before the employee gained control of the weapon.

The suspect fled but was later apprehended by police a short time later. A search of the individual turned up a credit card in a woman’s name.

The 28-year-old from Guelph faces a number of charges, including robbery, possession of a concealed weapon and violating a release order. He was held for a bail hearing.