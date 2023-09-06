Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Store security thwarts robbery, has knife pulled on him: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 6, 2023 12:34 pm
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a dramatic scene at a business in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a store on Silvercreek Parkway North Tuesday afternoon about a robbery in progress.

Investigators say just before 4 p.m., a man was seen by a loss prevention officer leaving the store with clothing that he had tried on earlier and had not paid for.

The staff member followed the man outside and tried to stop him. That was when investigators say the man pulled out a 15-centimetre knife.

They say there was a struggle between the two before the employee gained control of the weapon.

Trending Now

The suspect fled but was later apprehended by police a short time later. A search of the individual turned up a credit card in a woman’s name.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old from Guelph faces a number of charges, including robbery, possession of a concealed weapon and violating a release order. He was held for a bail hearing.

 

More on Crime
TheftRobberyGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceGuelph RobberySilvercreek Parkway North
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices