Young girl killed after Scarborough stabbing, another youth in custody

Toronto police say a girl has died and a boy is in custody after a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.
The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent area, near Highway 401 and Kennedy Road.
Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters they found a female youth with serious injuries and despite life-saving measures she was pronounced dead.
A boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.
Price said that male youth was cleared and has been released from hospital. He is now in custody. It is unclear what charges he is facing.
The ages of the girl and the boy were not immediately released.
- Here’s what happened on Day 1 of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo faces trial in Ottawa. Here’s what the charges mean
- Ottawa wedding shooting: What we know about the incident that left 2 dead, 6 injured
- Trial of man charged in deaths of London, Ont., Muslim family members to start Tuesday
Comments