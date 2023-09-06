Menu

Share

Crime

Young girl killed after Scarborough stabbing, another youth in custody

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 6:53 am
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 5, 2023.
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 5, 2023. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto police say a girl has died and a boy is in custody after a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.

The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent area, near Highway 401 and Kennedy Road.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters they found a female youth with serious injuries and despite life-saving measures she was pronounced dead.

A boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Price said that male youth was cleared and has been released from hospital. He is now in custody. It is unclear what charges he is facing.

The ages of the girl and the boy were not immediately released.

Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 5, 2023.
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 5, 2023. Don Curran / Global News
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 5, 2023.
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 5, 2023. Don Curran / Global News
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto StabbingScarborough stabbingDundalk Drivestabbing scarboroughAntrim Crecent
