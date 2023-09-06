Young girl killed after Scarborough stabbing, another youth in custody

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a girl has died and a boy is in custody after a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.

The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crescent area, near Highway 401 and Kennedy Road.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters they found a female youth with serious injuries and despite life-saving measures she was pronounced dead.

A boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Price said that male youth was cleared and has been released from hospital. He is now in custody. It is unclear what charges he is facing.

The ages of the girl and the boy were not immediately released.

View image in full screen Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 5, 2023. Don Curran / Global News

View image in full screen Police on scene following a fatal stabbing on Sept. 5, 2023. Don Curran / Global News

UNKNOWN TROUBLE: UPDATE

Dundalk Dr and Antrim Cres

6:31 pm

-confirmed one young person deceased

-homicide is attending the scene to assist in the investigation#GO2076456

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 6, 2023