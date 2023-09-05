1 person in critical condition after stabbing in southeast Calgary

One person was transported to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.
According to an EMS spokesperson, the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the Copperfield neighbourhood. A Global News reporter said the stabbing happened at the community association’s basketball court.
EMS did not provide details on the victim’s age, nor did it provide details about what happened.
–More to come…
