1 person in critical condition after stabbing in southeast Calgary

One person was transported to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.

According to an EMS spokesperson, the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the Copperfield neighbourhood. A Global News reporter said the stabbing happened at the community association’s basketball court.

EMS did not provide details on the victim’s age, nor did it provide details about what happened.

