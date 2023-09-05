Menu

Crime

1 person in critical condition after stabbing in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 11:01 pm
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. One person was transported to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening. Global News
One person was transported to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.

According to an EMS spokesperson, the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the Copperfield neighbourhood. A Global News reporter said the stabbing happened at the community association’s basketball court.

EMS did not provide details on the victim’s age, nor did it provide details about what happened.

–More to come…

