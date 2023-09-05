Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Police investigating fire that gutted Chilliwack church

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 10:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating Chilliwack church fire'
Police investigating Chilliwack church fire
WATCH: Police and fire investigators are still working to determine how a fire started in Chilliwack's Cross Connection Church on Monday. The blaze left two firefighters with minor injuries but gutted the building.
Police are investigating a fire at a large church in Chilliwack, B.C., that left two firefighters with minor injuries on Monday.

Smoke and flames were seen shooting from the attic of the Cross Connection Church just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters initially tried to attack the fire from inside the building, but were eventually pushed back by heat and thick smoke.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the fire, which left the 75-year-old church gutted.

RCMP and fire investigators said they hoped to be able to get a closer look at the wreckage on Tuesday.

 

More on BC
