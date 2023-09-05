Police investigating fire that gutted Chilliwack church

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a fire at a large church in Chilliwack, B.C., that left two firefighters with minor injuries on Monday.

Smoke and flames were seen shooting from the attic of the Cross Connection Church just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters initially tried to attack the fire from inside the building, but were eventually pushed back by heat and thick smoke.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the fire, which left the 75-year-old church gutted.

RCMP and fire investigators said they hoped to be able to get a closer look at the wreckage on Tuesday.