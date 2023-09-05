Menu

Canada

Winning $1M B.C. lottery ticket set to expire if left unclaimed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 9:53 pm
The B.C. Lottery Corporation says someone in B.C. is sitting on a jackpot-winning Lotto 6/49 ticket. View image in full screen
The B.C. Lottery Corporation says someone in B.C. is sitting on a jackpot-winning Lotto 6/49 ticket. The Canadian Press file
A would-be millionaire in British Columbia is a at risk of losing a fortune, if they don’t cash in a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket in the next few weeks.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation said the un-cashed ticket, worth a jackpot of $1 million, was purchased in Maple Ridge last year for the Sept. 28, 2022 draw.

The lucky ticket carries the winning Gold Ball Draw number: 12299795-01.

Under lottery rules, winners have 52 weeks from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The lottery corporation said the winner’s name and specific retail location where the ticket was purchased will be revealed after the winner comes forward.

