Crime

Airdrie, Alta. RCMP seeking alleged sexual assault suspect

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 9:34 pm
Airdrie RCMP officers are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a man on Aug. 29. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP officers are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a man on Aug. 29. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Airdrie, Alta., RCMP officers are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a man on Aug. 29.

According to the release on Tuesday evening, the incident happened at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and 8 Street in Airdrie.

Police said the victim reported that a middle-aged man wearing a white robe and cloth headwear approached him and grabbed him in “a sexual manner.”

The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old and around five-feet-nine-inches tall with a medium build and someone with dark hair and a moustache. Police also said the suspect has some facial hair on his chin.

A composite sketch of an alleged sexual assault suspect released by Airdrie RCMP. The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, around five feet nine inches tall with a medium build and someone with dark hair and a moustache. View image in full screen
A composite sketch of an alleged sexual assault suspect released by Airdrie RCMP. The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, around five feet nine inches tall with a medium build and someone with dark hair and a moustache. Airdrie RCMP/supplied
Trending Now

Those with information about the incident are asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

