Airdrie, Alta. RCMP seeking alleged sexual assault suspect

Airdrie, Alta., RCMP officers are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a man on Aug. 29.

According to the release on Tuesday evening, the incident happened at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and 8 Street in Airdrie.

Police said the victim reported that a middle-aged man wearing a white robe and cloth headwear approached him and grabbed him in “a sexual manner.”

The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old and around five-feet-nine-inches tall with a medium build and someone with dark hair and a moustache. Police also said the suspect has some facial hair on his chin.

View image in full screen A composite sketch of an alleged sexual assault suspect released by Airdrie RCMP. The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, around five feet nine inches tall with a medium build and someone with dark hair and a moustache. Airdrie RCMP/supplied

Those with information about the incident are asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.