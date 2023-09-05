Airdrie, Alta. RCMP seeking alleged sexual assault suspect

Airdrie, Alta., RCMP officers are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a man on Aug. 29.
According to the release on Tuesday evening, the incident happened at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and 8 Street in Airdrie.
Police said the victim reported that a middle-aged man wearing a white robe and cloth headwear approached him and grabbed him in “a sexual manner.”
The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old and around five-feet-nine-inches tall with a medium build and someone with dark hair and a moustache. Police also said the suspect has some facial hair on his chin.
Those with information about the incident are asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.
- Here’s what happened on Day 1 of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo faces trial in Ottawa. Here’s what the charges mean
- Ottawa wedding shooting: What we know about the incident that left 2 dead, 6 injured
- Trial of man charged in deaths of London, Ont., Muslim family members to start Tuesday
Comments