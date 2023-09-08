Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph campaign looks to add 50 new mentors

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 8, 2023 12:01 am
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph. View image in full screen
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph. BBBSG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph (BBBSG) are going to spend the next seven weeks trying to recruit new mentors.

Starting on Monday, they are launching a recruitment drive called 50 MENtors in 50 Days.

In a news release, the campaign is about getting “male-identifying” individuals to join and help mentor a young male in Guelph.

“What we typically see is that the young boys in the community who are in need of a mentor tend to wait about twice as long as young girls,” said Michael Treadgold, executive director at BBBSG.

“So we are looking to increase our total volunteer organization base by bringing in some new, trained, and trusted adult volunteers to serve as mentors for kids in the community.”

BBBSG and other organizations that rely on volunteers are still facing challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have 107 young males on our waiting list,” said casework manager Andrea Azevado.

“There is an 18- to 24-month wait for a Big Brother due to the lack of available male volunteers.”

Treadgold adds they are trending on the downward end and wants to fill the gaps as quickly as possible.

“We’re trying to get creative, look for opportunities to engage in the community, and make sure they are touching various corners of Guelph.”

More on Canada

The campaign will include social media, radio, Spotify, signage on bus shelters and at the University of Guelph, and on coasters and coffee sleeves at many local businesses. It is being funded in part through the federal government’s Community Service Recovery Fund.

BBBSG are looking for men who can spend a few hours a week helping mentor a young male regardless of their background.

Trending Now

“We welcome people of all experiences, diversities, cultures, ethnicities,” said Treadgold.

“What we are looking for is someone who is reliable, consistent, and has that passion of giving back and supporting the betterment of the child in the community.”

The 50 MENtors in 50 Days campaign runs Sept. 11 to Oct. 30. For more information, you can go to their website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mentors needed for Big Brothers Big Sisters'
Mentors needed for Big Brothers Big Sisters

 

Guelph NewsCampaignVolunteersRecruitmentMentorsBBBSG50 MENtors in 50 DaysBig Brothers Big Sisters Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices