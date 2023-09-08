Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph campaign looks to add 50 new mentors

Send this page to someone via email

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph (BBBSG) are going to spend the next seven weeks trying to recruit new mentors.

Starting on Monday, they are launching a recruitment drive called 50 MENtors in 50 Days.

In a news release, the campaign is about getting “male-identifying” individuals to join and help mentor a young male in Guelph.

“What we typically see is that the young boys in the community who are in need of a mentor tend to wait about twice as long as young girls,” said Michael Treadgold, executive director at BBBSG.

“So we are looking to increase our total volunteer organization base by bringing in some new, trained, and trusted adult volunteers to serve as mentors for kids in the community.”

BBBSG and other organizations that rely on volunteers are still facing challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“We have 107 young males on our waiting list,” said casework manager Andrea Azevado.

“There is an 18- to 24-month wait for a Big Brother due to the lack of available male volunteers.”

Treadgold adds they are trending on the downward end and wants to fill the gaps as quickly as possible.

“We’re trying to get creative, look for opportunities to engage in the community, and make sure they are touching various corners of Guelph.”

The campaign will include social media, radio, Spotify, signage on bus shelters and at the University of Guelph, and on coasters and coffee sleeves at many local businesses. It is being funded in part through the federal government’s Community Service Recovery Fund.

BBBSG are looking for men who can spend a few hours a week helping mentor a young male regardless of their background.

“We welcome people of all experiences, diversities, cultures, ethnicities,” said Treadgold.

“What we are looking for is someone who is reliable, consistent, and has that passion of giving back and supporting the betterment of the child in the community.”

The 50 MENtors in 50 Days campaign runs Sept. 11 to Oct. 30. For more information, you can go to their website.

