Calgary police chief to provide update on weekend ‘violent conflict’

Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld will be providing an update on a “violent conflict” on Saturday between two groups that involved up to 150 people.

Officers responded to the community of Falconridge at around 5 p.m. on Saturday for reports of the groups engaging in violence.

Police said the conflict was likely between two groups of Eritrean expats.

There is growing anger and opposition among some sections of the Eritrean diaspora over the government of Eritrea and the situation in the northeast African country.

On Monday, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek called Saturday’s clash “incredibly troubling” and thanked Calgary police for having a plan to handle the violence that quickly escalated.

She noted police are speaking with members of Calgary’s Eritrean community as part of the investigation and future mitigation.

“I think we’re all very aware that global politics does play out in local venues as well, but we need to make sure that it’s not doing this in a violent way,” Gondek told Global News.

–with files from Saba Aziz, Global News