Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police chief to provide update on weekend ‘violent conflict’

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 6:21 pm
Click to play video: ''
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld provides an update on a 'violent conflict' on Saturday between two groups that involved up to 150 people.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld will be providing an update on a “violent conflict” on Saturday between two groups that involved up to 150 people.

That 5 p.m. news conference will be streamed in this story.

Officers responded to the community of Falconridge at around 5 p.m. on Saturday for reports of the groups engaging in violence.

Police said the conflict was likely between two groups of Eritrean expats.

There is growing anger and opposition among some sections of the Eritrean diaspora over the government of Eritrea and the situation in the northeast African country.

On Monday, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek called Saturday’s clash “incredibly troubling” and thanked Calgary police for having a plan to handle the violence that quickly escalated.

Story continues below advertisement

She noted police are speaking with members of Calgary’s Eritrean community as part of the investigation and future mitigation.

“I think we’re all very aware that global politics does play out in local venues as well, but we need to make sure that it’s not doing this in a violent way,” Gondek told Global News.

–with files from Saba Aziz, Global News

Related News
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceMark NeufeldEritreaFalconridgeEritrean Canadian communityFalconridge violent conflict
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices